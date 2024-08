Former LSU track star Sha’carri Richardson has won a gold medal as a part of the women's 4X100m relay team for Team USA in Paris.

The relay team featured Gabby Thomas, Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry and Richardson as the anchor. Team USA had a slow start on a wet track in rainy conditions, but Richardson's blazing speed made up enough ground to help them bring home gold, recording a season-best 41.78 seconds.

This is Richardson's second medal in the 2024 Olympics. She earned a silver medal in the women's 100-meter dash earlier this week.