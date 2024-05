The former LSU WR was drafted by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft. (12th overall) His rookie season with the Giants was an explosive one, finishing with 91 receptions, 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns in just 12 games. He was named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and received the Pro Football Writers Association's award for Offensive Rookie of the Year. Beckham later moved on to the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams, where he earned his first Super Bowl championship and most recently, the Baltimore Ravens.