Reliford is the 27th recruit from the Class of 2024 to commit to LSU, joining a duo of freshmen edges in four-star Christopher Jackson and three-star Ahmad Breaux .

Former Texas A&M commit Gabriel Reliford announced his pledge to LSU on Friday, joining a 2024 class that ranked 13th-best entering the weekend. Reliford, a four-star weakside defensive end, chose the Tigers over USC .

Reliford took an official visit to LSU last weekend. Following his visit Sunday, he announced his decommitment from Texas A&M, a program experiencing turnover following the hire of Mike Elko.

Taking an official visit to USC in the first weekend of November, Reliford found the academic advantages as a plus, but with the Tigers, he felt more at home in Baton Rouge.

"They made me feel like they genuinely cared about me," Reliford said Monday.

Reliford said earlier this week his decision was coming down to the wire, even moving his decision up a day to better hold the large amount of expected viewers for his announcement.

Reliford is enrolling early in January, joining a strong contingent of freshmen looking to get ahead.