Just a few days ago, Jay Johnson and LSU hosted Anthony Eyanson, one of the top pitchers left in the transfer portal, on a visit, and apparently they left quite the impression on the young man as he announced his commitment to LSU on Wednesday night.

Eyanson, a 6-foot-2 RHP from Lakewood, Calif. spent his first two collegiate seasons at UC San Diego where he's appeared in 22 career games, starting 16 of them.

As a true freshman, Eyanson went 2-1 as a starter behind a 4.34 ERA. He pitched 29.0 total innings, but struck out 34 batters compared to just eight walks. On the year, opponents hit .257 off of him.

Coming into his sophomore season, Eyanson was in the weekend rotation, and by midseason, he worked his way to the Friday starter. He excelled in that role, posting a 6-2 record with a 3.07 games which included a complete game effort against Cal Poly where he gave up just one run on four hits while striking out seven batters. On the season, batters hit just .190 off the righty.

Eyanson now joins an absolutely loaded Tiger pitching staff that has plenty of options when it comes to potential starting arms. Some other candidates to start next year include Griffin Herring (if he returns), Chase Shores, Zac Cowan, Deven Sheerin and Kade Anderson.

LSU had one of the best pitching staffs in the nation last season, especially in the back half of the season. However, 2025's might end up being even better. They not only have depth, but they have quality depth. They have multiple starters and relievers that can come in and give you good innings on any given night.

Jay Johnson continues to prove why he's one of the best recruiters in the business as LSU tries to make their way back to Omaha after missing out in 2024.