After Ryan Kucherak announced he was entering the transfer portal, the LSU Tigers need for an infielder went from pretty big to massive. With Michael Braswell potentially leaving for the MLB, Jay Johnson needed to go out and find someone who can play either short stop or second base, and he did just that.

Daniel Dickinson spent his first two collegiate seasons at Utah Valley where he completely lit it up. As a true freshman, Dickinson batted .376 with 19 doubles, nine homers and 42 RBI's before exploding as a sophomore for 18 homers and 53 RBI's with a .653 slugging percentage. While those numbers are nice, what really stuck out to me was that he struck out just 28 times last season, which is eight less than any of the Tigers starters last season.

The All-WAC First-Team selection led Utah Valley in batting average (.367), slugging (.653), hits (90), total bases (192) and stolen bases (32). Errors were a bit of a problem as he totaled 14 on the season, but he has a career fielding percentage of .963 and can certainly improve with the right coaching.

Jay Johnson got the middle infielder they so desperately needed. Dickinson is a projected high-round pick in the 2025 draft, so he's basically a one-year rental, but this kid can hit and will make an impact on the Tigers 2025 squad.