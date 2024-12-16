Former Virgina Tech CB transfers to LSU

The LSU Tigers strike again in the transfer portal, gaining their seventh commitment from former Virginia Tech cornerback, Mansoor Delane .

The former Hokie played three seasons in Blacksburg where he played over 1,800 snaps and wracked up six interceptions. In 2024, Delane picked off four passes while allowing a 47% completion percentage.

Delane becomes the Tigers second cornerback transfer, joining former Florida Gator, Ja'Keem Jackson. Unlike Jackson, Delane has just one year of eligibility left, so this will be his final season.

Delane joins a cornerback room that is full of young talent. Ashton Stamps (2), Ja'Keem Jackson (3) and DJ Pickett (4) all have multiple years of eligibility remaining, and that's not even including some of the other young, talented corners in the room. Delane is a perfect plug-and-play guy for one year while Pickett and the others get ready to start in the future.

The Tigers have filled their need at cornerback in the first week of the portal with two guys who can come in and make an impact right away.