The Tigers have landed another Wofford pitcher today, getting a commitment from RHP Zac Cowan.

While Cowen did not pitch for the Terriers against LSU in Chapel Hill, he went 10-2 this season with a 3.35 ERA with 124 strikeouts, and 29 walks through 110 innings. Cowen now joins former Wofford pitcher and teammate Camden Wicker, who also committed to LSU earlier today. This is a significant pick up for the Tigers as Cowan was named SoCon Pitcher of the Week three times this year and was one of the most sought-after pitchers in the portal.

