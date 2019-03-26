Just more than 40 years ago, Jordy Hultberg was walking through a postgame team handshake line in Indianapolis’ Market Square Arena.

In a bittersweet moment for the Tigers’ junior guard from New Orleans, his 25 points in 28 minutes was the lone bright spot in LSU’s 1979 NCAA Mideast Regional semifinal loss to Michigan State.

The Tigers, playing in their first NCAA tourney for the first time in 25 years, never had a chance. Led by charismatic 6-9 guard Earvin “Magic” Johnson, the eventual national champions comfortably handled LSU 87-71.

The Spartans and Tigers haven’t crossed paths since, but they’ll meet Friday night in an East Region semifinal in Washington, D.C.

Just like in ’79, Michigan State is the Big 10 regular season champion and a No. 2 seed, and LSU is the SEC regular title holder and the No. 3 seed.

LSU, like rest of college basketball in ’79, had no one who could match-up with future Naismith Hall of Famer Johnson. He dissected Tigers with 24 points (including 14-of-15 free throws) and 12 assists, but he certainly took note of Hultberg’s day afterward.

“I shake hands with Magic after the game, I say `Good game’ and he won’t let my hand go,” Hultberg recalled. “He said, `Man, you the best shooting white boy I’ve ever seen!’ I laughed and said `Good luck the rest of the way.’”

The Spartans had five players on that ’79 team who were eventually NBA draft choices. Three of them (Johnson, Greg Kelser, Jay Vincent) played for six or more seasons highlighted by Johnson’s 12½ years with the Los Angeles Lakers. It's where he won five NBA titles and was named the NBA MVP and Finals MVP three times each.

“Michigan State was so long and tall, and they played a zone defense that covered the whole court,” Hultberg said. “It was hard to find angles to get shots. They just came out of the gate and blitzed us so quickly it was hard to recover.

“They were just so good, Magic was pretty special. We’d never seen anything quite like him. He just controlled the pace, the flow, he controlled everything.”

Admittedly, LSU went into the NCAA tourney shorthanded.

The Tigers, who had won their first SEC title since 1954, did so without the services of junior forward Durand “Rudy’ Macklin.

Macklin, who would eventually become LSU’s second all-time leading scorer and all-time leading rebounder, broke his foot in practice after averaging 23 points in the Tigers’ first two games of the season. He was eventually redshirted.

LSU survived his absence because of the unexpected accelerated development of 6-8 junior forward DeWayne “Astronaut” Scales, nicknamed for his high-flying vicious dunks.

But in LSU’s first and only game of the SEC tournament, a loss to Kentucky after the Tigers swept the Wildcats in the regular season, Scales suddenly began playing completely out of character.

“We started noticing that every time he rebounded, rather than passing the ball to (starting point guard) Ethan Martin or myself to start a fast break like we’d done all year long,” Hultberg said, “he would dribble the ball upcourt. We realized somebody had gotten in his head. That day, he decided he was going to dribble.”

Said Brown, “I suspected something was wrong when DeWayne didn’t take his first six open shots against Kentucky’s zone. We’d beaten that zone easily before.”

Apparently, Scales’ high school coach told him if he wanted to attract pro scouts that he needed show more of his overall game, such as ballhandling.

Then, Brown found Houston sports agent Andrew Benson in Scales’ room at the SEC tournament in Birmingham. Benson had urged Scales to implement changes in his game as Scales’ high school coach suggested.

Brown, calling it at time “the most difficult decision I’ve ever made in 23 years of coaching,” suspended Scales for the NCAA tournament.

Without Scales and his 19.3 points and 9.1 rebounds, LSU was able to beat Appalachian State 71-56 in the Tigers’ opening game. But Michigan State was entirely different animal because of you-know-who.

“Nobody before had ever seen (LSU’s) `Pistol Pete’ Maravich do the things he did,” said Hultberg of Maravich, college basketball’s all-time leading scorer who dazzled opponents and fans from 1967-70 with seldom-seen ball-handling wizardry and flair. “Nobody before had seen a guy as big as Magic handle the ball, bring the ball upcourt and do the things he did.”

It wasn’t a fair fight for Tigers. Kelser converted two steals into dunks in the first few minutes and Michigan State was off and running.







