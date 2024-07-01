The MLB Draft is one of the most important dates for college baseball. Not only can the juniors and seniors be drafted (and sophomores if they're over 21), but high school recruits can be drafted as well. The draft is less than a month away now and MLB Pipeline posted their post-combine first-round mock draft, and there are four LSU Tiger players/commits on it, so let's see where they think the pieces will fall.

Konnor Griffin - 10th overall

The first LSU commit to go in this mock draft is Konnor Griffin, who is arguably the top high school player in the country. He was just awarded the Gatorade National Player of the Year award for his senior season where he batted .559 with nine home runs and 39 RBI's in 43 games while going 10-0 as a starting pitcher. In this scenario, Griffin ends up on the Washington Nationals, joining Dylan Crews and Gavin Dugas on the Nat's minor league teams.

Cam Caminiti - 13th overall

Another Tiger recruit comes off the board just three picks later, this time in the form of Cam Caminiti, a LHP from Scottsdale, Arizona. Jonathan Mayo with MLB Pipeline said he doesn't think he's heard a stronger connection between a team and player as the San Fransisco Giants and Cam Caminiti. He says other teams believe he won't make it passed the Giants, so there's a very good chance he goes inside the first 13 picks.

Tommy White - 20th overall

The only Tiger player who's projected to go in the first round is Tommy White, which likely comes as a surprise to absolutely nobody. After three stellar seasons in college where he was the active D1 leader in the home runs, White is entering the draft, and in this scenario, he ends up with the Toronto Blue Jays with the 20th overall pick. Teams really like White's power at the plate, but the improvements he's made on defense over the years has really left an impression on MLB teams.

William Schmidt - 23rd overall