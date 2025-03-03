Four LSU OL show out at NFL Combine

(Photo by George Walker IV)

Four LSU Tigers - Will Campbell, Emery Jones, Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier - took the field on the final day of the NFL Combine to show off in front of executives, coaches and scouts from all 32 NFL teams. The four former Tigers put on a show at the combine, so today we're going to look at how they did and take a look at NFL's Lance Zierlein's projections for each player.

Campbell took on three drills during the NFL Combine, and as expected, he tested really well. Here are his results and where the rank among other OL at the combine. 40-Yard Dash: 4.98 seconds (5th) Vertical Jump: 32 inches (7th) Broad Jump: 9-feet, 5-inches (2nd) Zierlein's Take: Athletic left tackle prospect who's durable and battle-tested but has elements of high risk, high reward in his game. Campbell is a thumping run blocker who can clear out B-gaps with forceful down blocks and displace base blocks with his “strike and run” technique. He struggles to win laterally, though. He will lunge and miss against stunts and movement. Campbell operates with good athleticism and agility in pass protection but is way too leaky against inside moves. He has a jarring, heavy punch and can latch in to control the rep. However, he has short arms and when he’s beaten to first action, the footwork and technique go out the window, forcing him to scramble and survive to save the pocket. His play is determined, spirited and aggressive, which works in his favor, but Campbell must learn to vary his pass-set technique and operate with optimal hand timing in order to thrive at tackle instead of being moved to guard. NFL Comparison: Taylor Decker Campbell has a prospect grade of 6.44, which projects he'll be a "good starter within two years."

Jones did not participate in on-field testing, but went through some drills with the rest of the OL and looked quite good. We'll have to wait until LSU's Pro Day to see some numbers though. Zierlein's Take: Three-year starting right tackle with broad shoulders and long arms. Jones gets to lateral landmarks on reach blocks, is fluid getting into space and can erase rushers looking to flatten and corner at the edge. His consistency as a run blocker is impacted by a lack of hand-readiness and balance issues that see him on the ground too often. In pass protection, he struggles to gain ground quickly enough, causing him to open and race to the edge. Skilled rushers are sure to attack his pass-setting inconsistencies with success unless coaching can correct the issue. The traits and talent should make him a starter, but there might be issues that flare in the pro game, causing bouts of inconsistency in his play. Jones has a prospect grade of 6.26, which projects he'll "eventually become an average starter."

Dellinger also did not partake in on-field testing today and will wait until LSU's Pro Day to run the 40 and things like that. Zierlein's Take: Guard prospect with burly, squared-off frame. Dellinger could offer center/guard flexibility and has tape filled with challenges from quality opponents across from him. He’s not really a people pusher, but he plays with good pad level, firmness into contact and consistent technique in the run game. He’s a notch below in pass pro, where his pass sets tend to be long and heavy, opening him to counters and twists. He throws his hands with purpose and generally absorbs power. He’s functional in all blocking schemes as a likely backup who can provide quality starts if needed. Dellinger has a prospect grade of 5.90, which projects he'll be an average backup or special teamer.