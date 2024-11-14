Four LSU Tigers accept invites to East-West Shrine Bowl

The East-West Shrine Bowl is a postseason all-star game which invites some of the top players from around the country to come in and showcase their talents to NFL Scouts prior to the NFL Draft. We've seen some of the NFL's best end their collegiate careers at the East-West Shrine Bowl, including Tom Brady, John Elway and Walter Payton.
The game is set to be played on January 30th, 2025, and this year, the Tigers have four players who have accepted invites to play in the 2025 Shrine Bowl: Bradyn Swinson, Sa'vion Jones, Zy Alexander and Greg Penn III.
Swinson got off to a red hot start to the 2024 season, but has since cooled down a bit, recording just one sack in his last three games. Through nine games, Swinson has totaled 43 tackles, 37 pressures and eight sacks off the edge for LSU. It'll be interesting to see where he's projected to go in the draft, but a strong performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl could shoot him up some boards.
Jones has been Swinson's counterpart this year, and while he hasn't gotten as much attention, he's still having the best season of his career. So far, Jones has totaled 31 tackles, 25 pressures and 4.5 sacks in 2024.
Alexander missed the first couple games of the season while recovering from an ACL tear he suffered midseason in 2023, but since then, he's been lockdown. The Tigers CB1 has been targeted 22 times this year, allowing just eight catches for 41 yards. A lot of scouts will have their eyes on Alexander on January 30th as he continues to rise up draft boards.
Penn III has had an up-and-down 2024 season, but for the most part has been a solid counterpart to Whit Weeks/Harold Perkins. He's not considered a top prospect, but a good showing at the Shrine Bowl could boost his draft stock a bit.