Four LSU Tigers accept invites to East-West Shrine Bowl

The East-West Shrine Bowl is a postseason all-star game which invites some of the top players from around the country to come in and showcase their talents to NFL Scouts prior to the NFL Draft. We've seen some of the NFL's best end their collegiate careers at the East-West Shrine Bowl, including Tom Brady, John Elway and Walter Payton.

The game is set to be played on January 30th, 2025, and this year, the Tigers have four players who have accepted invites to play in the 2025 Shrine Bowl: Bradyn Swinson, Sa'vion Jones, Zy Alexander and Greg Penn III.

Swinson got off to a red hot start to the 2024 season, but has since cooled down a bit, recording just one sack in his last three games. Through nine games, Swinson has totaled 43 tackles, 37 pressures and eight sacks off the edge for LSU. It'll be interesting to see where he's projected to go in the draft, but a strong performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl could shoot him up some boards.