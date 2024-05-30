Rivals recently caught up with Cenac to discuss his windfall of college interest and what could be next in his process.

Programs such as Kansas , Indiana, Creighton, Alabama and Baylor have made things official in recent days and it’s possible more could be on the way.

Chris Cenac capitalized on the May live period, as the four-star center performed well in front of college coaches and has seen a wave of high-level offers because of it.

ON IF HE IS PLANNING ANY VISITS:

“Every school is mentioning visits, but I’m probably not going to do any visits until the fall – August, September or October. I’ll get some in right before the high school season starts.”

ON IF HE HAS VISIT DESTINATIONS IN MINDS:

“Nowhere specific. I’m just going to decide with my family. We’re open to anything right now."

ON HIS PAST UNOFFICIAL VISIT TO LSU:

“LSU is a good school with a nice campus. They’re very advanced in their technology. They’re pretty good at every sport. LSU is cool. I like LSU. It’s OK. It was very welcoming. I can say that.”

ON HIS CONVERSATION WITH KANSAS HEAD COACH BILL SELF:

“He was just telling me how interested they were and how much they liked my play style.”

ON OTHER CONVERSATIONS WITH COACHES THAT STOOD OUT:

“I talked to every head coach from every school. There’s been so much going on.”

ON IF HE WAS SURPRISED BY ALL THE ADDED ATTENTION HE’S GARNERED:

“I expected it a little bit. That was the plan. It was all a plan to get attention like this out of the live period. I knew my game was different, and I know I’ve put in the work for this.”

ON WHAT HE’S LOOKING FOR IN A COLLEGE HOME:

“I’m open to any school, so it’s going to be about finding a coach that really believes in me and a good relationship with the staff. I want a place where I’m going to be able to play as soon as I come in.”

ON HOW HE DESCRIBES HIS GAME:

“I’m very versatile. I can play on both ends of the floor. I can handle the ball, shoot the ball and post a guy up. I’m a guy that plays hards."