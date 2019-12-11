LSU's 2020 class shrunk another spot Tuesday when Major Burns reopened his recruitment.

The four-star Madison Prep cornerback had been committed to the hometown Tigers since June 6 and was one part of a two-man cornerback class, along with five-star Elias Ricks.

But the 6-foot-3, 174-pound hometown prospect became the latest member of the nation's No. 1 class to announce other plans with the early signing period beginning next Wednesday.

Burns is the fourth player to decommit from what had been a full LSU class in the past 19 days.

The No. 10 prospect in Louisiana and No. 23 cornerback in the country, also a one-time Texas A&M commitment this spring, will now reconsider his options.

In addition to the Tigers and Aggies, several other SEC programs, such as Georgia, Mississippi State, Florida and Tennessee, had been among the biggest players in his recruitment, as well as Oklahoma.