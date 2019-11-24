Celebrate the holidays with a new subscription to TigerDetails.com. Get big savings on your subscription, and grab some free college gear for you or a friend! Pick which offer is best for you!

The second prospect in four days announced his decommitment from LSU's 2020 class.

Four-star defensive end Alec Bryant, from Shadow Creek (Pearland, Texas), posted his news Sunday via Twitter, following Live Oak defensive tackle Jalen Lee on Thursday.

"I will be decommitting from LSU and reopening my commitment," Bryant said in the same wording.

Bryant had been among the Tigers' most enthusiastic commitments of the impressive group ever since his initial pledge in February and visited Baton Rouge for multiple games this fall.

But, on Sunday, the 6-foot-3, 230-pound pass-rusher's decommitment became the latest event in a continued shuffle of the class's defensive front.

The defensive line haul now includes ends Ali Gaye from Garden City Community College (Kansas) and Demon Clowney from St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.); in-state tackles Jaquelin Roy from University Lab and Jacobian Guillory from Alexandria Senior High; and Trussville, Ala., tackle Eric Taylor.

Guillory's commitment Nov. 10 pushed LSU's class to 25 public commitments to the 25-man limit, but with coach Ed Orgeron and the staff still in play for a few of the nation's top remaining uncommitted prospects.

The No. 1 Tigers (11-0, 7-0) improved to 11-0 with Saturday's 56-20 rout of Arkansas (2-9, 0-7) and clinched their first trip to next month's SEC championship game since 2011.

LSU will finish the regular season Saturday at 6 p.m. against Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3).