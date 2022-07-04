Four-star DE Dashawn Womack becomes LSU's 5th commitment in 4 days

Womack became the Tigers' fifth addition this Fourth of July weekend to their 2023 class and third Monday alone.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound St. Frances Academy standout committed to LSU over Georgia, Oregon, OIe Miss and Maryland.

More purple-and-gold recruiting fireworks popped Monday afternoon with the college announcement of four-star Baltimore defensive end Dashawn Womack .

Robbinsdale Cooper (New Hope, Minn.) tight end and defensive end Jaxon Howard started LSU's weekend on the right foot Friday evening with his announcement.

Lawrence Central (Indianapolis) defensive end Joshua Mickens continued the momentum Sunday.

And Archbishop Rummel defensive back Ashton Stamps and Carver (Columbus, Ga.) defensive end Darron Reed joined the group earlier Monday afternoon.

The holiday weekend has nearly doubled the Tigers' class and particularly bolstered the defensive cohort.

Coach Brian Kelly and company now hold 11 commitments for the 2023 class, including eight different states.