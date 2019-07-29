Four-star DE Landyn Watson becomes first 2021 pledge for LSU
LSU hosted a handful of 2021 prospects on unofficial visits this weekend leading to a commitment from four-star Texas defensive end Landyn Watson.
The 6-feet-3, 240-pounder already reeled in offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, TCU and Washington, among many others.
Despite having 22 commitments in the 2020 class, which is one short of the leader in overall commitments, the Tigers had yet to reel in their first pledge for 2021 until Watson's pledge on Monday evening.
Watson is a defensive end for his Hutto HS team in Hutto, Texas, and will likely play the same position at LSU, as the Tigers look to become more athletic on its defensive front.
Quick synopsis:
Watson is hovering around 240 pounds right now, but sources say they could see him adding considerable muscle mass and weight in the future, similar to what they see in 2020 commit Alec Bryant.
Watson has a quick, explosive first step and he shows good power and leg drive. His tenacity and willingness to pursue from the backside make for a lot of impressive plays. He appears to possess good lateral quickness and a closing burst that he uses well to finish the play.