The 6-feet-3, 240-pounder already reeled in offers from the likes of Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, TCU and Washington, among many others.

Despite having 22 commitments in the 2020 class, which is one short of the leader in overall commitments, the Tigers had yet to reel in their first pledge for 2021 until Watson's pledge on Monday evening.

Watson is a defensive end for his Hutto HS team in Hutto, Texas, and will likely play the same position at LSU, as the Tigers look to become more athletic on its defensive front.