Bo Davis and LSU strike again in the 2025 class. Four-star defensive tackle, Walter Mathis Jr. , announced his commitment to LSU on Friday night.

The Savannah, Georgia native ranks as the 25th best DT in the 2025 class. Mathis chose the Tigers over schools such as Clemson, Miami and Auburn.

Mathis is the fourth defensive tackle commit in LSU's 2025 class, joining four-stars Zion Williams and Brandon Brown as well as three-star Dilan Battle. The interior of the defensive line has been a weak point on the Tigers defense for a few years now, but Bo Davis is making sure that trend doesn't continue.

LSU's 2025 class was recently jumped by Alabama for second place, but the Tigers are now within four points of retaking the No. 2 spot back from the Tide. LSU has 26 total commits in the 2025 class, so there's still plenty of room for more additions.