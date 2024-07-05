Shanklin joins Brown and Zion Williams as defensive line recruits who have committed to LSU over the last 36 hours.

Just hours ago, the LSU Tigers gained a commitment from former Texas commit, Brandon Brown . Now they add another piece to their defensive line as 2025 four-star edge rusher, Damien Shanklin , announces his commitment to LSU.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound edge rusher from Indianapolis, IN. ranks as the 210th overall player and 7th best weakside defensive end in the class while becoming the Tigers top-ranked defensive lineman in their 2025 class at the moment.

Shanklin has been very highly recruited by some of the top schools in the nation. He held offers from the likes of Michigan, Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee before announcing his top-three of LSU, Alabama and Ohio State back in June.

Shanklin made two visits to LSU in 2024, the first of which came during the spring game where he met and hung out with some other LSU commits such as Bryce Underwood. He also got time to connect with Bo Davis and Kevin Peoples as they showed him how they wanted to develop him in Baton Rouge.

LSU now holds commitments from two edge rushers, Shanklin and LaJesse Harrold, in the 2025 class. Shanklin becomes the 15th member of the class and the 12th four-star. The Tigers 2025 class continues to make a push for the No. 1 overall class, despite losing out on five-star wide receiver, Dakorien Moore.