Four-star IOL Devin Harper flips from LSU to Ole Miss

2025 four-star IOL, Devin Harper , committed to LSU back in January of this year. He was rock solid in his commitment for months, but Ole Miss has been working to flip the Shreveport, La. native for a while now, and they officially got the job done today.

Harper's flip comes just minutes after the Tigers lost to Florida, 27-16, but this has been in the works for some time now. Rumors have been swirling for the better part of a week, but it is now official.

With the loss of Harper, LSU now has three four-star offensive linemen in their 2024 class: Carius Curne, Tyler Miller and Brett Bordelon. Harper is the second-highest rated recruit of those four, so this is a big loss for Brad Davis.

LSU will now work hard to retain their other three OL signees. They're slated to lose four of their starting offensive linemen this year, so they need to keep talented young guys (especially ones from Louisiana) committed.