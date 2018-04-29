One of the very best linebackers nationally, Marcel Brooks of Flower Mound, Texas announced his commitment to LSU via a Twitter video Sunday evening.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect chose LSU over Alabama. His announcement was supposed to take place on June 25 but that all changed after a stellar official visit to LSU this weekend.

Brooks is the ninth commitment for LSU's 2019 recruiting class and the second linebacker in the class.







