football

Four-star linebacker Brooks commits to LSU

Mike Scarborough • TigerBait.com
@ScarboroughMike
Publisher

One of the very best linebackers nationally, Marcel Brooks of Flower Mound, Texas announced his commitment to LSU via a Twitter video Sunday evening.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound prospect chose LSU over Alabama. His announcement was supposed to take place on June 25 but that all changed after a stellar official visit to LSU this weekend.

Brooks is the ninth commitment for LSU's 2019 recruiting class and the second linebacker in the class.



