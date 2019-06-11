Four-star rated offensive Courtland Ford announced via his Twitter account today that he’s de-committing from LSU.

Courtland, a 6-6, 305-pound rising senior from Dallas (Texas) Cedar Hill committed to the Tigers last Nov. 8 over finalists Alabama, Baylor, Georgia and TCU.

His Twitter announcement:

“After re-evaluating my situation, I want to give myself an opportunity to find the best possible scenario to develop as (a) player and as a man. With that being said, I am de-committing from LSU and re-opening my recruiting. Respect my decision.”

The loss of Ford leaves LSU with two offensive tackles committed in the Class of 2020. They are Camron Jackson, a three-star 6-5, 265-pound prospect from Haynesville (La.) High, and Marlon Martinez, a 6-5, 290-pound three-star from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas..

