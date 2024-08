Embed content not available

National Recruiting Analyst Marshall Levenson gives an update on the recruitment of 2026 four-star offensive tackle Zaden Krempin out of Prosper (Texas).

Krempin also talks standout programs such as Michigan and SMU as well as LSU and Alabama who ascended up his favorites this summer.

