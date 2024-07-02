Wright, the No 52-ranked wide receiver in the country out of Destrehan (La.) High School, has narrowed his list of schools down to three finalists. Georgia, LSU and Michigan are all in the mix for Wright, who tells Rivals he will reveal his college commitment on July 13.

Wright made four official visits in the month of June and also worked out for the coaches in Baton Rouge. The four-star wide receiver was at Georgia Tech (May 31-June 2), Baylor (June 6-9), Michigan (June 14-16) and Georgia (June 21-23). Wright squeezed in a visit back to LSU on June 13.

After five visits, the Wolverines, Dawgs and Tigers are battling over one of the fastest prospects in America out of The Boot.

"Georgia have been recruiting me hard since coach (James) Cooley got there and that environment up there is crazy," said Wright, who was most recently in Athens to cap June. "They all tell me about how I could make their offense powerful, so just keep working and coach (Josh) Crawford stays on me."

Michigan has been cleaning up inside the state of Louisiana in this 2025 cycle with commitments from Rivals four-star WR Jacob Washington and Rivals four-star RB Jasper Parker.

The Wolverines are aiming to make it a trio in this class.

"I like how Michigan is so family-oriented," he started. "They really love football and Coach (Ron) Bellamy shows me how I would be used in their offense making a big impact.. coach Bellamy just wants me to pick the school that will be best for now and my future."

"What stood out to me was the coaches and also the education. Everybody is educated, but on the field, it's family and tradition, and their love for the game is crazy ... crazy," he told Rivals after officially visiting Ann Arbor last month.

The in-state Tigers put an offer on the table for Wright at the top of the spring and have been right in the thick of this race ever since.

"Growing up seeing my cousins go to LSU ... that really motivated me, and now that I got the offer the coaches from their staff talk to me about the athlete that I am that motivates me to keep grinding, too," Wright said. "I like how they run their offense with different motions and things to distract the defense creating opportunities to win in one-on-situations."