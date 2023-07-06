Frank Wilson's No. 1 target is Duncanville (Texas) High running back Caden Durham , who joined The Jordy Culotta Show Thursday morning. Durham announced on the show that he will make his college commitment on August 25 -- the same day his school plays South Oak Cliff to open the season.

The LSU 2024 class is sitting in a good spot in early July with 18 current commitments, but none of those pledges are running backs.

The Tigers are in a battle with Oklahoma to land the speedster. Durham's mom ran track for the Sooners during her college days.

"LSU, I like environment, the people. Everybody always happy, always showing love. I went to a breakfast place and the people were talking to me like they knew me. Everybody showing love," Durham said on the radio show.

He added: "Then coach Frank, that's my guy. He's built so much trust with me. I can call him up for anything and he'll be like, 'Okay, I got you.' He'll walk me through anything. LSU, period. It's LSU. Can't nothing go wrong with going to LSU because it's the proof in the pudding. Everybody you see, if you go to LSU, you have a high chance to go to the NFL. If you want to go to the NFL, why not go to LSU?"

Durham is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals. He's the No. 63 overall recruit in the country and the 7th best back in the nation.