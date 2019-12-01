News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-01 21:06:41 -0600') }} football Edit

Four-star WR Deion Smith flips from Mississippi State to LSU

Chad Simmons
National recruiting analyst

Deion Smith is no longer committed to Mississippi State.The four-star junior wide receiver out of Provine (Miss.) is still committed, but he flipped his commitment to LSU.He has attended a couple o...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}