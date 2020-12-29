TigerDetails - Freshman Cam Thomas leads LSU past Texas A&M, 77-54

LSU (6-1) began SEC play with a 77-54 victory over Texas A&M (5-2) on Tuesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers were led by freshman Cameron Thomas, who finished with 32 points, three rebounds and three assists. Junior Darius Days recorded his second double-double of the season, finishing with 18 points and ten rebounds.

“It was a great night for me," Thomas said in the postgame press conference. "I prepared very well. I was very confident in what I came in to do.

“Just my preparation and rhythm. I am getting a better rhythm. For my preparation, I’ve been shooting shots before the game and in practice. I’ve just been getting shots up on my own, so I feel like I’m in more of a rhythm now than I was the past few games.”

When asked about the play of his freshman teammate, who was just named SEC Freshman of the Week, Days said: "(Cam) is one of the guys that I am glad we have on the team. He can stuff the sheet with points. He rebounds well. He does a lot of good things for us. He just works. He is a worker. Day in and day out, he is in here shooting. That’s why he is making the shots that he makes. He is in the gym every day and putting up shots.”

Quenton Jackson led Texas A&M with 17 points, one rebound and two assists.

LSU will travel to Gainesville on Jan. 2 to face the Florida Gators at 1 p.m. CT on CBS.