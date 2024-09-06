2024 four-star CB Ju'Juan Johnson arrived on campus earlier this year. The Lafayette native was recruited to LSU as a cornerback, but after John Emery tore his ACL in practice this week leaving the Tigers thin at running back, Brian Kelly announced Johnson would be making the move to RB to provide them with some more depth.

"We moved Ju'Juan Johnson to running back," said Kelly. "He's getting some carries and touches this week, and I think he's going to win the Heisman, so you guys can write that down right now. I'm just kidding with you, but he's going to play some running back for us and he gives us the fourth back and gives us a little bit more balance there...I think he could do some things for us this weekend."

Johnson rewrote the high school record books last season. He became Louisiana high school's most prolific player of all-time, totaling 14,451 yards and 171 touchdowns in his career. He led Lafayette Christian to four straight state title appearances and had 457 yards and three rushing touchdowns in 2023.

Needless to say, Johnson is a very exciting player. He's one of the best athletes on the team, and earlier this year, Brian Kelly raved about Johnson's athletic ability and his high school career.

"He broke every record. You watch him and you say, 'wow he's going to play this position.' Then you watch him again and go, 'well maybe he can play this position.' He can play anywhere and he's remarkable as a player."

Johnson is a do-it-all type of player. He's so athletically gifted that he can play pretty much any position on the football field. He probably won't see a ton of work at RB this season barring any other injuries, but he's certainly their best option for that fourth RB spot at the moment.