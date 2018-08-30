BATON ROUGE, La. — No decisions have been made. LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to remain mum on the ongoing position battles at left cornerback and right tackle, and indicated that no decisions have been made after Thursday’s practice. Orgeron expects to make a decision at some point between the end of Friday’s practice and game time on Sunday night when the No. 25-ranked Tigers take on No. 8 Miami at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. “We have not decided either Kristian Fulton or Kelvin Joseph. There’s no decision between Adrian Magee,” Orgeron said. “The final spots … we’re trying to make a decision to see who starts. Regardless of who starts, the other guy is going to play.” Friday looms large in the coach’s decision. On the team’s final tune-up before the opener, the Tigers will work on a lot of situational football such as short-yardage, goal line. In doing so, a lot of the players contending for starting jobs will be tasked with 1-on-1 matchups. “We’ll see who matches up best,” Orgeron said.

Freshmen receivers ready to go

On the first depth chart released by the team, another position battle of note was at wide receiver, where freshmen Terrace Marshall Jr. and Ja’Marr Chase were jockeying for position as to who would get the start. Orgeron will lean on Marshall, the former Rivals 5-star prospect who enrolled at LSU in January and is fully healthy almost one year removed from fracturing his fibula and dislocating his ankle during the second game of his senior season at Parkway. “I think it’s safe to say he earned a starting position,” Orgeron said, “so we plan on starting him.” Don’t count out seeing plenty of Chase either. Jonathan Giles and Justin Jefferson are expected to start alongside Marshall in LSU’s three-wide receiver set, but Chase has also secured a role in the wide receiver rotation and is in line to see quite a few targets in the opener against Miami. “He’s an excellent player,” Orgeron said of Chase. “He was one of the best players out on the field. As camp went on … he fought through. I expect him to play and to play a lot.”

Doubling up

A staple of LSU’s 2018 recruiting class was adding quality depth in the trenches. The result: Orgeron envisions two full defensive lines available to rotate in and out on Sunday night. Rashard Lawrence, Breiden Fehoko and Glen Logan will get the start, but expect to see Ed Alexander, Justin Thomas and Neil Farrell mixed into the lineup through the contest. “It helps this year that we have two full defensive lines,” Orgeron said. “We have a third defensive line, but the guys just aren’t ready. Breiden Fehoko can play nose and end and Ed Alexander is healthy now.”

Burrow poised

Orgeron named Joe Burrow the starter on Sunday over incumbent Myles Brennan. The coach has noticed his quarter carry himself differently since — in a good way. “He’s more sure of himself,” Orgeron said. “He’s taking his time. He’s poised. He’s making some big plays … how he reacts in scrimmage situations. He ran the ball very well. He can run the ball very well when he gets in trouble. He’s a good athlete, a good leader and the team has bought into him.”

Battle tested