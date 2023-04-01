After being held to a combined six runs by LSU pitching in game one and two losses of its SEC series, Tennessee equaled that amount in the first inning of Saturday’s game three in Alex Box Stadium.

The Vols scored 10 runs in the first two innings and hammered five Tigers’ hurlers for 17 hits in 14-7 victory that was the most runs allowed by No. 1 LSU this season.

LSU (24-4 overall, 6-3 SEC West) was going for its first league series sweep of the season. But Tennessee (21-8, 4-5) unloaded on LSU starter Thatcher Hurd as he failed to get a single out in facing six batters and allowing four hits and two walks.

“Tip your hat to Tennessee today, we saw another really good pitcher on the mound and their offense is explosive,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said “Our players know the things we need to do better that we did not do well today. We’ll work on those and move forward.

LSU eventually cut Tennessee’s lead to 10-6 in the fourth on a two-run double by left fielder Tre’ Morgan and a two-RBI double by center fielder Dylan Crews.

But Tennessee responded with two runs each in the sixth and seventh innings before LSU added one last run in the eighth on a third baseman Tommy White RBI single.

LSU’s 15 hits off five UT pitchers were negated by the Tigers leaving 15 runners on base.

Despite the loss, the Tigers have posted series wins this season over No. 11 Texas, No. 3 Arkansas and the No. 9 Vols.

““I didn’t love today,” Johnson said, “but I would give us an ‘A’ for the first half of the season. Ours is an easy team to get behind in terms of how we play, how much they care, how invested they are. I love coaching them, and we’ve got great leadership and a great team dynamic.”

LSU returns to action for a Tuesday 6:30 p.m. game vs. Nicholls. The Tigers then play a three-game SEC series at No. 9 South Carolina (26-3, 8-1 SEC East) starting Thursday night at 6 p.m..