Full availability update for the ReliaQuest Bowl
We're just days away from LSU's final game of the 2023-24 season. On New Years Day, the Tigers will face off against the Wisconsin Badgers for a chance to win 10-games in back-to-back seasons.
In the current college football world, players are constantly opting out of their teams bowl games. Whether it's because they entered the transfer portal or are going to the NFL, there are hundreds, if not thousands of players who will not be participating in their programs bowl game.
Here's a look at who is opting out of the ReliaQuest Bowl for both LSU and Wisconsin, so let's hop right into it.
LSU
Let's start with the obvious. Jayden Daniels has opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft where he's projected to be a top-15 pick. Outside of him, Brian Kelly said every player that was with the team for their regular season finale, besides the transfers, will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
This means both Denver Harris and Duce Chestnut, who is now in the transfer portal, will not play in the Tigers postseason matchup. Both players haven't been with the team for a long time, and I wouldn't be surprised if Harris follows in Chestnut's footsteps and enters his name into the portal, but only time will tell.
There has been a recent development regarding Lance Heard. The freshman offensive tackle did not travel with the team to Tampa Bay and will not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
The Tigers currently also have 10 players who are either in the portal or have already committed to a new school. I'll drop a table below listing them all, but all of them except for Fitzgerald West are not expected to make the trip and play.
|Name
|Transferred to
|
Fitzgerald West
|
N/A
|
Tygee Hill
|
N/A
|
Marlon Martinez
|
Mississippi State
|
Jackson McGohan
|
Wisconsin
|
Tre Bradford
|
North Texas
|
Bryce Langston
|
N/A
|
Armoni Goodwin
|
N/A
|
Laterrance Welch
|
Arizona State
|
Quency Wiggins
|
Colorado
|
Duce Chestnut
|
N/A
Outside of those 12 guys, everyone else should be available for LSU on New Years Day.
Wisconsin
The Badgers are going to be without three players who are preparing for the NFL Draft.
The first player is their leading rusher, Braelon Allen, who totaled 984 yards and 12 touchdowns on 5.4 yards per carry this season.
The second player that's set to miss the bowl game for Wisconsin is Jason Mitre, the Badgers starting nickel cornerback. He finished the season with 29 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception while allowing 402 yards and no touchdowns in coverage.
Finally, the third player the Badgers are set to be without is starting center Tanor Bortolini. In 2023, Bortolini finished the season with the best pass block grade and fifth best run block grade of the entire starting offensive line.
The Badgers also currently have 13 players in the transfer portal who are not expected to play in the bowl game.
|Name
|Transferred to
|
Chimere Dike (WR)
|
Florida
|
Jordan Turner (LB)
|
Michigan State
|
Trey Wedig (OT)
|
Indiana
|
Jordan Mayer (EDGE)
|
N/A
|
Amaun Williams (CB)
|
N/A
|
Skylar Bell (WR)
|
N/A
|
Dylan Barrett (IOL)
|
N/A
|
Myles Burkett (QB)
|
N/A
|
Keontez Sweat (WR)
|
N/A
|
Ross Gengler (LB)
|
N/A
|
Keane Bessert (LS)
|
N/A
|
Rodas Johnson (EDGE)
|
N/A
|
Darian Varner (EDGE)
|
N/A
Of the players in the transfer portal, three were starters for the Badgers in 2023. Chimere Dike started every game at wide receiver for the Badgers this season, but totaled just 19 catches for 328 yards this season. Jordan Turner was one of the Badgers starting linebackers this season, totaling 61 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble in 2023. Rodas Johnson started all 12 games for the Badgers as an edge rusher this season, but totaled just 18 tackles and 0.5 sacks.
Darian Varner, Trey Wedig, and Skylar Bell were all impact players as well, totaling over 100 snaps on the season.
Both teams will be without some key players for this game, but I'd say LSU's starting roster is more intact than Wisconsin's.
