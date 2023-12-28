We're just days away from LSU's final game of the 2023-24 season. On New Years Day, the Tigers will face off against the Wisconsin Badgers for a chance to win 10-games in back-to-back seasons. In the current college football world, players are constantly opting out of their teams bowl games. Whether it's because they entered the transfer portal or are going to the NFL, there are hundreds, if not thousands of players who will not be participating in their programs bowl game. Here's a look at who is opting out of the ReliaQuest Bowl for both LSU and Wisconsin, so let's hop right into it.

LSU

Let's start with the obvious. Jayden Daniels has opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft where he's projected to be a top-15 pick. Outside of him, Brian Kelly said every player that was with the team for their regular season finale, besides the transfers, will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl. This means both Denver Harris and Duce Chestnut, who is now in the transfer portal, will not play in the Tigers postseason matchup. Both players haven't been with the team for a long time, and I wouldn't be surprised if Harris follows in Chestnut's footsteps and enters his name into the portal, but only time will tell. There has been a recent development regarding Lance Heard. The freshman offensive tackle did not travel with the team to Tampa Bay and will not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl. The Tigers currently also have 10 players who are either in the portal or have already committed to a new school. I'll drop a table below listing them all, but all of them except for Fitzgerald West are not expected to make the trip and play.

LSU starting quarterback Jayden Daniels has opted out of the ReliaQuest Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft.

LSU Transfers Name Transferred to Fitzgerald West N/A Tygee Hill N/A Marlon Martinez Mississippi State Jackson McGohan Wisconsin Tre Bradford North Texas Bryce Langston N/A Armoni Goodwin N/A Laterrance Welch Arizona State Quency Wiggins Colorado Duce Chestnut N/A

Outside of those 12 guys, everyone else should be available for LSU on New Years Day.

Wisconsin

The Badgers are going to be without three players who are preparing for the NFL Draft. The first player is their leading rusher, Braelon Allen, who totaled 984 yards and 12 touchdowns on 5.4 yards per carry this season. The second player that's set to miss the bowl game for Wisconsin is Jason Mitre, the Badgers starting nickel cornerback. He finished the season with 29 tackles, three pass breakups and one interception while allowing 402 yards and no touchdowns in coverage. Finally, the third player the Badgers are set to be without is starting center Tanor Bortolini. In 2023, Bortolini finished the season with the best pass block grade and fifth best run block grade of the entire starting offensive line. The Badgers also currently have 13 players in the transfer portal who are not expected to play in the bowl game.

Braelon Allen is one of three notable opt-outs for Wisconsin. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Wisconsin transfers Name Transferred to Chimere Dike (WR) Florida Jordan Turner (LB) Michigan State Trey Wedig (OT) Indiana Jordan Mayer (EDGE) N/A Amaun Williams (CB) N/A Skylar Bell (WR) N/A Dylan Barrett (IOL) N/A Myles Burkett (QB) N/A Keontez Sweat (WR) N/A Ross Gengler (LB) N/A Keane Bessert (LS) N/A Rodas Johnson (EDGE) N/A Darian Varner (EDGE) N/A