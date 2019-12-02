LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media Monday to preview Saturday’s SEC Championship Game against fourth-ranked Georgia.

LSU, winners of 13 straight games, brings a 12-0 mark into the contest, while Georgia is 11-1 overall. It’s LSU’s sixth appearance in the SEC Championship Game with four of those contests coming against Georgia.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on CBS.

The full press conference video can be watched above.