News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-02 15:05:20 -0600') }} football Edit

Full Ed Orgeron press conference ahead of SEC title game vs. Georgia

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
@Julie_Boudwin
Staff Writer

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media Monday to preview Saturday’s SEC Championship Game against fourth-ranked Georgia.

LSU, winners of 13 straight games, brings a 12-0 mark into the contest, while Georgia is 11-1 overall. It’s LSU’s sixth appearance in the SEC Championship Game with four of those contests coming against Georgia.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on CBS.

The full press conference video can be watched above.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}