For the second straight week, LSU's injury report is pretty short. Brian Kelly told us on Monday that both Mekhi Wingo and Emery Jones were doubtful and that Chris Hilton was probable for this Saturday's game.

Mekhi Wingo, who has been battling a lower body injury for most of the season, is officially out for this Saturday's game. This seems like more of a precautionary move to give Wingo a couple of weeks to get 100% healthy before LSU travels to Tuscaloosa in two weeks.

Emery Jones is the only other player listed as out for this Saturday's game. Jones was injured pretty early in last weeks game against Auburn, and Brian Kelly told us he suffered an ankle sprain. He was always at risk of missing this game, but with the bye next week, Jones should be ready to go by the time the Tigers take on the Crimson Tide.

There is one more inactive player that wasn't on the injury report, and that's Deuce Chestnut. The defensive back transfer from Syracuse has been away from the team for undisclosed reasons, and Brian Kelly met with Chestnut this week to discuss his status with the team. It seems their talk went alright, because Chestnut is still on the roster and still has his scholarship, but he's inactive for Saturday's game.

And finally, Chris Hilton is available after missing the previous two games for LSU. The Tigers get their speedy receiver back after he was injured on the final play against Ole Miss.