Earlier this week, Brian Kelly told us that there were four Tigers on this weeks injury report. Chris Hilton was listed as doubtful and Charles Turner, Omar Speight and Aaron Anderson were listed as probable.

On Thursday, Kelly gave us the final injury report for this week, and things are looking up health wise for LSU.

First the bad news. Chris Hilton is officially out for this Saturday's game. He'll miss his second straight game since the injury he sustained on the final play against Ole Miss.

Aaron Anderson, however, is a full go. He injured his hamstring during practice last week, but he should be 100% for this Saturday's game. With Hilton out, he should see an increase in workload along with Kyren Lacy.

Omar Speights is also a go for Saturday. He missed the first two SEC games with a hip flexer before leaving mid-game against Ole Miss. He'll be back out on the field to help this defense, but I'm sure we'll still see a lot of Whit Weeks.

Charles Turner is also healthy for this weekends game. After exiting with a knee last week, Kelly thought he could've suffered a meniscus injury, but MRI's showed it wasn't as bad as they thought.

And finally, Jayden Daniels was never on the injury report, but Kelly said he was worried a bit about his star quarterback being sore after Saturday's game. Daniels told Kelly on Monday that he didn't want any limitations this week, and Kelly said he's responded well. He also said he thinks Daniels was feeling it a little bit on Tuesday and Wednesday, but he looked 100% healthy during Thursday's practice.

Considering the Tigers are heading into their seventh game of the season and haven't had their bye yet, LSU is very healthy. Not many teams only have one player out at this point in the season, so it's good to see the Tigers have a very short injury report.