LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly gave us the final injury update for LSU's game against Arkansas. This can still be subject to change if something unexpected happens, but for the most part, this is final.



Mason Taylor

Mason Taylor is listed as probable to play this Saturday. The sophomore tight end was made a game time decision last week and warmed up with the team, but he didn't appear in the game. We should expect to see Taylor out on the field this week, but don't be surprised to see some of the freshman tight ends such as Mac Markway, Ka'Morreun Pimpton, Jackson McGohan and Connor Gilbreth while he nurses his ankle.

Ovie Oghoufo

Oghoufo is also listed as probable for this Saturday's game. Surprisingly, Oghoufo didn't play last Saturday despite not appearing on the injury report. Coach Kelly didn't specify what the injury was during his media availability, but we should expect to see Oghoufo back on the field against Arkansas.

Omar Speights