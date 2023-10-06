So far this season, the Tigers have been relatively healthy. Each game they're usually only missing a few guys, but this is the first time all season where LSU will likely be without some key players on Saturday.

The first player the Tigers will definitely be without is Deuce Chestnut. The cornerback transfer from Syracuse is currently away from the team for undisclosed reasons and Coach Kelly said they will make a decision on him in the coming weeks. After not traveling due to a coaches decision last week, it seems we may not see anymore of Chestnut in an LSU uniform, but you never know with these types of situations.

There are three Tigers who are listed as doubtful for this Saturday's game, the first of whom is Aaron Anderson. During practice last week, Anderson injured his hamstring and it was unclear how bad the injury was. It kept him out of the game last week, and it seems Anderson will miss his second consecutive game.

Chris Hilton, another Tiger wide receiver, was also listed as doubtful on Thursday. With Anderson out last week, we saw a lot of Hilton, including a huge play on the final drive that put the Tigers within striking distance of the potential game winning touchdown. On the final play of the game, Hilton took a hard hit while jumping for the ball, and it appears the injury he suffered on that play is going to keep him out for this Saturday's game.

The final Tigers listed as doubtful is Omar Speights. The linebacker dealt with a hip flexer injury that held him out of the first two SEC games of the season. Against Ole Miss, Speights got injured mid game and was sidelined for the rest of the game. With Speights likely out again, look for Whit Weeks to continue taking over that inside linebacker spot.

Outside of those four players, no one else was listed on the injury report for the Missouri game. Something could happen between now and Saturday, but all signs point to the rest of the team being a full go.