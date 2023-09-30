Earlier this week, Brian Kelly gave us some good news in terms of LSU's injury report. He didn't go into specifics with names, but he told us there was nobody listed as anything worse than probable. On Thursday, he gave us a very short and promising injury report for this Saturday's game.

Linebacker Omar Speights is finally going to be back after missing the last two games. The Oregon State transfer has been dealing with a hip flexer injury, but Kelly told us he's 100% healthy for this weekend.

Despite being 100%, Kelly said Speights won't see a full workload. He's been out of practice and games for two weeks, so Kelly is going to ease him back in against a high tempo Rebels offense. Expect Whit Weeks to take a decent chunk of Seights workload while he gets back to game speed.

Aaron Anderson is the only other player on the injury report, but his injury occurred during Thursday's practice. Kelly said it's a hamstring injury and it didn't look too serious, but hamstring injuries for skill position players can be nasty.

Kelly said Anderson is likely going to be listed as probable, but they'll make their final decision on Saturday.

Everyone else on the roster is a full go. A good sign for LSU as they start to get deeper into their SEC schedule.