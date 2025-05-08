Full LSU Football 2025 roster

(Photo by Scott Clause)

The LSU Tigers have fully assembled their 2025 football roster. With the portal now closed, no one else can leave, and with the addition of AJ Haulcy, the belief is that the Tigers are done searching in the portal. Today, we're going to take a look at LSU's completed 2025 football roster.

Advertisement

Quarterback

The quarterback position is obviously led by Garrett Nussmeier, who returns for his final season of eligibility. He threw for 4,000+ yards last season and is one of the favorites to bring home the fourth Heisman Trophy is program history. Behind Nussmeier are three very talented players. Michael Van Buren got a lot of playing time as a true freshman at Mississippi State and will be a valuable backup. Collin Hurley is back from injuries he sustained in a car accident and looks to be a factor in fall camp. And Ju'Juan Johnson is the fourth stringer who will play some sort of role in wildcat packages. QBs: Garrett Nussmeier, Michael Van Buren, Collin Hurley, Ju'Juan Johnson

Wide Receiver

LSU's wide receiver room is loaded with talent. They might not have a Malik Nabers, but they have 7+ guys who can be a real factor for this team in 2025. It's hard to predict who the starters will be, but I think it's safe to say that they'll get big contributions from a lot of these guys regardless if they start or not. WRs: Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson, Destyn Hill, Chris Hilton Jr., Nic Anderson, Barion Brown, Kyle Parker, Jelani Watkins, Kylin Billiot, TaRon Francis, Phillip Wright, Cowinn Helair, Isiah Stone, Noah Nash

Running Back

LSU's running back room isn't quite as deep as their receiver room, but they have four guys who are ready to contribute this season. Caden Durham has earned his RB1 spot, but Harlem Berry, Kaleb Jackson and JT Lindsey all look to play a role this year. Jackson will be the downhill runner, Berry will be the do-it-all back and Lindsey has home run speed. I'd be surprised if we don't see all four of them in week one. RBs: Harlem Berry, Trey Holly, Kaleb Jackson, Caden Durham, JT Lindsey, Malachai Lane, Joseph Ebun

Tight End

LSU's tight end room was quite thin after the departure of Mason Taylor and Ka'Morreun Pimpton, but they brought in Bauer Sharp, Donovan Green and JD LaFleur to compliment Trey'Dez Green, and they now look like one of the better tight end rooms in the country. They have guys who can catch and block, so Joe Sloan is going to have a lot of fun with this room. TEs: Bauer Sharp, Trey'Dez Green, JD LaFeur, Donovan Green, GiVianni Peterson, Landon Craig

Offensive Tackle

LSU has plenty of options at the offensive tackle positions. Right now, it seems like Tyree Adams (LT) and Weston Davis (RT) are the favorites to start, but Carius Curne is going to give them a run for their money. Josh Thompson could also start at tackle, but I think he may end up at one of the guard spots. OTs: Tyler Miller, Solomon Thomas, Ethan Calloway, Weston Davis, Carius Curne, Josh Thompson, Ory Williams, Khayree Lee Jr., Tyree Adams

Interior Offensive Linemen

Like tackle, LSU has a lot of options on the interior of their offensive line. Braelin Moore and DJ Chester are battling it out for the starting center spot while Paul Mubenga, Coen Echols, Bo Bordelon and whoever losses the center battle are fighting for the two guard spots. They have a lot of possible combinations up front, it's now about finding out how to fit the pieces together in the right order. IOLs: Braelin Moore, Paul Mubenga, Bo Bordelon, Brett Bordelon, Coen Echols, DJ Chester, Christian Stamps, Braden Augustus

Defensive End

LSU's defensive end room was mighty thin after losing Bradyn Swinson, Sai'vion Jones and Dashawn Womack, but they made up for it by grabbing Patrick Payton, Jack Pyburn and Jimari Butler out of the portal. Those three plus Gabe Reliford should make up the main DE rotation, and they should be quite productive for Kevin Peoples. DEs: Patrick Payton, Jimari Butler, Jack Pyburn, Gabe Reliford, Damien Shanklin, Colaj Cobbins, Dylan Carpenter, CJ Jackson

Defensive Tackle

LSU's defensive tackle room is really coming along nicely. They're getting Jacobian Guillory back from injury, Dom McKinley and Ahmad Breaux are returning and they added Bernard Gooden and Sydir Mitchell in the portal. On top of that, they have some talented freshmen in Zion Williams, Brandon Brown and Walter Mathis who could be in the mix. DTs: Jacobian Guillory, Bernard Gooden, Dom McKinley, Ahmad Breaux, Zion Williams, Shone Washington, Sydir Mitchell, Brandon Brown, Walter Mathis, Joey August

Linebacker

My favorite room on LSU's defense is the linebacker room. Harold Perkins is returning and playing the STAR position while Whit Weeks, West Weeks and Davhon Keys should make up the main LB rotation. They also have four Rivals250 freshmen coming in, so the future is very bright for Blake Baker's unit. LBs: Harold Perkins, Whit Weeks, West Weeks, Zach Weeks, Davhon Keys, Charles Ross, Keylan Moses, Jaiden Braker, Tylen Singleton, Princeton Malbrue, Kezel Kelly, Gabe Leonards, Jake Ibieta,

Cornerback

DBU looks to finally be back. Mansoor Delane is going to lead a cornerback room that is loaded with talent. Delane will start on one side with PJ Woodland, Ashton Stamps, DJ Pickett and Ja'Keem Jackson all fighting to start opposite of him. This is a battle that will rage throughout fall camp, but even those who don't start will play a role off the bench. CBs: Ashton Stamps, Ja'Keem Jackson, Mansoor Delane, PJ Woodland, DJ Pickett, Michael Turner, Aidan Anding, Craig Walton, Justin Echols, Wallace Foster

Safeties

LSU's safety room was in a decent spot with Dashawn Spears, Javien Toviano and Jardin Gilbert leading the way, but they made two big additions with Tamarcus Cooley and AJ Haulcy, and the safety room all of a sudden looks like a real strength of this team. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top this fall, but Jake Olsen has a lot of options. S: Tamarcus Cooley, AJ Haulcy, Jardin Gilbert, Dashawn Spears, Joel Rogers, Javien Toviano, Austin Ausberry, Jacob Bradford, CJ Jimcoily, Jhase Thomas, Tyson Short

Kicker

Damien Ramos is the starting kicker, there's no doubt about it, but the future of LSU's kicking room looks bright. Aeron Burrell has an absolute cannon for a leg and should take over as the starter next year. PKs: Damien Ramos, Aeron Burrell, Aidan Corbello

Punter