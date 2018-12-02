LSU coach Ed Orgeron does not know if draft-eligible juniors such as Greedy Williams or Devin White will play in the Fiesta Bowl, but he knows one cornerback will not suit up.





Junior Kristian Fulton is not going to play against UCF, the coach indicated, and his status remains unknown as the Tigers prepare for spring football in March.





Fulton injured his ankle in the game at Arkansas and recently had an operation to repair the injury. He has been ruled out for the UCF game, opening the door for Kary Vincent Jr. and Terrence Alexander to start at left cornerback.





Kelvin Joseph returned to action against Texas A&M after dealing with a hamstring injury in november. He, too, could be in the mix.



