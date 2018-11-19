LSU’s newly minted running back commitment was the catalyst in Destrehan’s comeback victory against Landry-Walker High School. John Emery Jr. rushed for 114 yards on 23 carries (almost 5 yards per carry) and three total touchdowns. Emery had touchdown runs of 4 and 6 yards, then returned an 88-yard kickoff for a game-winning score.

Destrehan advances to the third round of the 5A playoffs with a 31-26 win over Landry-Walker.

- #LSU commit @Emery4____ accounted for 3 TD's, including a 88-yard kick return for a TD.

- @JRB13__ to #HailState commit @QTorbor14, 12-yard TD pic.twitter.com/7OVpUdRqGz — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) November 17, 2018

.@Emery4____ 7-yard TD run. #LSU commit with his 2nd TD of the night. Landry-Walker and Destrehan tied at 14. 8:31, 2nd. pic.twitter.com/MdZTJHBIT2 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) November 17, 2018

After being sidelined for three weeks with an ankle sprain, Trey Palmer returned to action for Kentwood and helped the Roos to a dominant second-round playoff win. The 5-star had three catches for 105 yards and three touchdowns.

Palmer housed a 50-yard screen pass and scored on receptions of 34 and 16 yards in a 34-6 victory.

Derek Stingley Jr. capped off a storied high school career in a playoff loss in which the 5-star had four receptions for 105 yards. Stingley caught an 87-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to tie the game at 7-7.

The All-American cornerback finished his senior campaign with 24 receptions for 678 yards and eight touchdowns; 192 yards rushing and four touchdowns; three interceptions, including a pick-six; and a 35-yard touchdown pass in nine games played.

The Dunham star is Rivals’ No. 1 prospect in the country for 2019.

Donte Starks did not suit up for John Ehret after injuring his ankle in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. He is expected to return to action this week.

LSU’s quarterback of the future found the end zone twice to lift Central-Phenix City to the semifinals. Peter Parrish punched in a 1-yard touchdown on a keeper to take a 7-0 lead. He followed that with a 14-yard scramble for the score.

Touchdown Central. Peter Parrish punches it in from the 1.



Central-Phenix City 7

McGill-Toolen 0

11:56 2Q pic.twitter.com/p4OZUG6Kpg — Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) November 17, 2018

Touchdown Central. Peter Parrish looks to pass, then tucks it runs in a 14-yard touchdown.



13-0 Central. pic.twitter.com/1QuHdN7Et1 — Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) November 17, 2018

Tyrion Davis keyed Southern Lab’s second-round playoff victory, which came in dramatic fashion. On the night, Davis amassed 214 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns, and is nearing 2,000 yards on the ground his senior season.

The Rivals250 standout converted a 4th-and-6 at midfield, leading to a 30-yard touchdown run. Davis also punched in the 2-point conversion to cut his team’s deficit to 5 late. The 4-star running back added a second touchdown run of 25 yards and again accounted for the 2-point conversion.

Haynesville’s big defensive tackle made his playoff debut in style. Joseph Evans carved out 8 tackles, including 3 for loss, in addition to a whopping four sacks. His team captured a 47-6 victory in the Class 1A bracket.

Kendall McCallum helped put pressure on the quarterback all evening. Here’s a clip of the 3-star linebacker blitzing. He finished with 4 tackles for loss in the first half of the game.

Tennessee’s Mr. Football returned to action after a first-round playoff bye and was one of Memphis University School’s most productive players in a defensive showdown. Maurice Hampton hauled in four passes for 35 yards.

Hampton helped his team punch its ticket back to the state championship game for the first time since 2013 with a 10-7 win.

Kris Abrams-Draine provided a little bit of juice for his offense in three different facets on Friday. The 3-star athlete totaled more than 100 yards of offense, including 73 yards passing with an 18-yard touchdown strike and another 20 yards rushing and receiving to help Spanish Fort knock off McAdory, 30-0, in the second round of the playoffs.