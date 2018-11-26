Every week during football season, TigerDetails tracks how members of LSU's recruiting class perform under the lights. This is your home for stats, highlights and more from the Tigers' 2019 and 2020 commitments.

John Emery Jr. keyed Destrehan to a 31-14 defeat of district rival Terrebonne in the Class 5A quarterfinals on Friday. The Rivals100 running back paced Destrehan with 215 yards and four touchdowns, and more impressive -- averaged 10.2 yards per carry.

Emery raced for touchdowns of 36, 17, 10 and 1 yards, running up the middle, to the edge and making an impact in the passing game. The 4-star had 21 carries as the focal point on offense in the win.



LSU’s quarterback of the future pieced together his best game of the season in heroic fashion. Peter Parrish helped Phenix City Central get over the hurdle that is the Class 7A semifinals, with three touchdowns, including a game-winner with 8 seconds left on the clock.

The 3-star quarterback had touchdown passes of 30 and 49 yards, the latter to Kameron Mason as the clock wound down in the semifinal contest. Parrish’s second touchdown toss of the game capped a 13-point comeback for Phenix City Central and advance to the state championship game against Alabama verbal pledge Taulia Tagovailoa and Thompson High.

Parrish also rushed for a 13-yard touchdown, taking over with his legs once running back and Arkansas commitment A’Montae Spivey exited the game with an injury.



THE PLAY: @peter_jelani to Kameron Mason for the GW 49 yard TD with :08 left to send @CHSREDDEVILS to the @AHSAA_football 7A Championship Game on December 5th against Thompson!

(Thanks to friend of @WRBLSports @CriGates for the highlight!) pic.twitter.com/6Et6c6TnLE — Jack Patterson (@JPattersonTV) November 24, 2018

Touchdown Central. Peter Parrish. 13-yard touchdown run.



Lee's lead is cut to 21-14, 7:00 3Q. pic.twitter.com/gZkvNifyb5 — Justin Lee (@ByJustinLee) November 24, 2018

After being sidelined a week ago with an ankle injury, Donte Starks made his return to the field on Friday known. The Rivals250 prospect was a force on defense for John Ehret, helping the team to make a late surge and bounce East Ascension out of the Class 5A playoffs and lift his team to a semifinals game.

Starks recorded 14 total tackles, including two for loss. He also had one sack and one quarterback hurry in Ehret’s comeback victory, and contributed to a defense that held its opponent to 119 total yards of offense, including 44 rushing.



Tyrion Davis’ storied Southern Lab career came to a clock in a semifinals loss against Lafayette Christian. The Rivals250 running back did his part, though, racking up 61 yards on 21 carries, and scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the opening quarter to put Lab on top early, 6-0.

Davis also converted a 2-point try within a touchdown in the third quarter. Despite the loss, Davis topped 2,000 yards and had double-digit touchdowns for a second consecutive season as the team’s workhorse in the backfield.



Joseph Evans has taken his game to new heights in the postseason. The lone defensive lineman in LSU’s 2019 class recorded three sacks and 5 tackles for loss, and also forced a fumble, in Haynesville’s convincing quarterfinal victory.

The Haynesville staff also inserted the defensive tackle into the game on offense and Evans responded with a 1-yard touchdown run, his second of the playoffs.



Trey Palmer’s spectacular high school career at Kentwood came to an abrupt ending as the 5-star athlete re-aggravated an ankle injury midway through a quarterfinal game against Basile. Palmer, who missed three weeks due to a high-ankle sprain, suffered a fractured ankle, knocking him out of the playoff contest and out of play for the remainder of the year.

Palmer scored on a 10-yard touchdown reception before suffering the injury.



#LSU commit Trey Palmer is okay—no break, just a fracture. Leaving the hospital now. pic.twitter.com/D3lZyCYES9 — Jimmy D Smith (@JimmyDetail) November 24, 2018

Kentwood beats Basile, 41-14. But #LSU commit Trey Palmer went down with what the team is fearing a broken ankle. The 4-star receiver needed to be carried off the field. pic.twitter.com/UYQqsRbSf3 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) November 24, 2018

Bye week. Maurice Hampton will play in the state championship game Friday against Brentwood Academy.

LSU’s junior defensive line pledge Jaquelin Roy has been instrumental to University Lab’s success in their postseason blowouts. This past week, Roy forced a fumble and broke up a pass in the rout of De La Salle in the Division II title game rematch at home. He also put pressure on the De La Salle quarterback throughout the game.

