First-round playoff bye. Trey Palmer, who is dealing with a sprained ankle, is expected to return to action this Friday against Merryville.

Peter Parrish and Phenix City Central are clicking. Following a first-round bye, LSU’s quarterback of the future completed 4-of-13 attempts for 88 yards and a touchdown — a 50-yard touchdown pass to extend his team’s lead to 32 points. Parrish added another 11 yards on the ground on two carries in the convincing playoff win.

LSU’s dynamic downhill runner was a force in Southern Lab’s first-round runaway victory over St. Mary’s. Tyrion Davis amassed 81 yards on 11 carries, including a 36-yard touchdown to extend the Kittens’ lead to 19. Davis and Lab took home a 49-6 victory in the opening round of the Division IV playoffs.

Following a first-round playoff bye — which was spent in Baton Rouge for LSU vs. Alabama — Maurice Hampton returned to action in a big way this past weekend. The Mr. Football in Tennessee frontrunner had four catches for 103 yards, including a 51-yard grab. Hampton also had one return for 28 yards in an easy win for the Memphis University School.

Rivals250 middle linebacker Donte Starks was an aggressive stopper in John Ehret’s first-round playoff victory. The 4-star notched 12 total tackles, including two for loss. Starks walked off the field in Dutches after a player stepped on his ankle late in the game. Multiple coaches on the Ehret staff indicated that the LSU commitment will play next week against Haughton.

With a game and a half under his belt, Kendall McCallum is beginning to round back into season form. The 3-star middle linebacker made that quite apparent with 10 tackles and three more sacks for Oxford — in two quarters of action — this past Friday night. McCallum was all over the field making aggressive stops for his defense. One hit (shown in the highlights) led to his ejection for the second half of the game.

Marcel Brooks continued his dominant string of performances on offense this season. The 4-star outside linebacker pledge rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

I don't talk a lot lol 💯 just watch me tear them apart S/O to @jlittTV pic.twitter.com/tofwOwb2gP — W.MarcelBrooks (@MarcelBrooks_5) November 11, 2018

In the first round of the playoffs, LSU defensive back commitment Cordale Flott was called upon to take over on offense. The 3-star athlete had three receptions for 140 yards, and did not see a ball thrown his direction at cornerback, in Saraland’s 42-14 victory.

Four-star athlete Darin Turner had a pair of pass deflections and three tackles at safety, then hauled in one reception for six yards in the second round of the postseason. The loss signaled the end of Turner’s campaign for 2018.

One of the biggest upsets in the LHSAA Class 4A playoffs came in Plaquemine on Friday, as Kayshon Boutte led Westgate of New Iberia past Plaquemine on the road. Boutte, a Rivals150 wide receiver, was the difference on offense and special teams in the contest. The 4-star had 11 catches for 169 yards and added another 20 yards rushing on four attempts. He finished with two receiving touchdowns and a third via special teams, as Boutte returned a kickoff 93 yards en route to a 56-35 victory.

You were born to win, although to be a winner, you must plan to win, prepare to win, & expect to win. I haven’t seen anything like this kid up close and personal. He makes it look effortless... @KayshonB15 #theteamfusecamp#louisiana#SCtop10 @samspiegs @FbIberia @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/iYcbkIt8Ek — TheTeamFuseCamp LLC (@4thQtrMentality) November 10, 2018

Kris Abrains-Draine continued to show off on offense. He hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass in Spanish Fort’s opening-round playoff win.

The 3-star junior commitment totaled 50 yards, including 38 receiving and another 12 rushing. He also had a 15-yard punt return.

