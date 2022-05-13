G Adam Miller announces plans to remain at LSU after considering transfer

LSU secured another notable addition to its 2022-23 basketball roster Friday.

Adam Miller announced his plans to remain in Baton Rouge after having considered a potential transfer.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound combo guard arrived last summer after a strong true freshman showing for home-state Illinois in which he started all 31 games and averaged 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds and shot 34 percent from beyond the arc.

Miller was among the Tigers' most highly anticipated newcomers during a successful recruiting run by former coach Will Wade to replenish a roster losing several key pieces to the NBA and the transfer portal.

But an ACL injury in practice this past October abruptly ended his first season in purple and gold before it could officially start.

All 13 of the program's scholarship players either entered the transfer portal or, in the cases forward Tari Eason and Darius Days, the NBA Draft in the weeks following the season and the university's termination of Wade.

Miller shared a photograph April 29 announced LSU and TCU as the top two choices he was considering.

And, on Friday, he became the third member of the 2021-22 roster — joining forward Mwani Wilkinson and guard Justice Williams — to withdraw his name from the portal and recommit to the program under new coach Matt McMahon.

"Ain't got enough dirt on my boots yet," he captioned an Instagram photo of himself in his LSU jersey with his hands signaling "L" for the school and state.

Miller is the 12th scholarship player overall to be announced by LSU in a span of six weeks in which McMahon and his staff have rapidly reloaded the roster.