A clock operator failed to start the game clock promptly, wiping out LSU guard Trae Hannibal’s game-tying layup at the final buzzer as Kansas State edged the Tigers 61-59 in Cayman Island Classic championship game Wednesday night.

LSU (5-1), which led 41-33 in the first half, fell apart after intermission. It went without a field goal for almost 6½ minutes in the second half when it committed 14 turnovers leading to 14 K-State points. Also, the Wildcats made 7 of 9 free throws in final 20 minutes compared to 2 of 9 for LSU as the Tigers finished 7 of 14 for the night compared to K-State’s 17 of 21.

Former Florida All-SEC forward Keyontae Johnson, transferring to K-State and playing this season for the first time since December 2020 when he collapsed in a Gators’ game vs. Florida State, was named tourney MVP. He hit the game-winning shot with 4.7 seconds left and one second remaining on the shot clock on a 10-foot baseline jumper after a loose ball scramble.

After a flurry of timeouts, LSU’s Hannibal hit a driving basket that apparently sent the game to overtime.

Since there was no TV network televising the game – it was being streamed – officials had to review the play on a laptop at courtside. They waved off the bucket saying the clock started too late, which gave Hannibal enough time to hit the shot.

“I have to look at the film and see,” LSU first-year coach Matt McMahon said. “I’ve never ever been a part of a game ending that way. Looked like the guys executed well and made the play.

“I have to see when the clock did start. I guess that's the way the rules read. They get out of stopwatch somehow determine the speed of the film and decide to call it a game because of that.”

LSU forward KJ Williams and guard Adam Miller were named to the all-tournament team after scoring 17 and 12 points respectively. But in the second half, they combined for just 6 points.

“We were able to get the ball down into paint the first half,” McMahon said. “We were able execute pretty well. We had 41 points at the half, and we should have had 50 if we make our free throws.

“In the second, they were more aggressive in their post (defense) denial on KJ. We didn't cut hard enough to get open offensively. Their denial bothered us. It put us in a position where we had to play a lot of one-on-one and that just hasn’t been our strength.”

The Wildcats (6-0) were led as usual by guard Markquis Nowell with 17 points and Johnson with 16 points.

But the unexpected difference maker for K-State was Arkansas State transfer reserve guard Desi Sills. He outscored LSU’s five bench players by himself 16 points to 10.

Four of LSU’s five starters finished with 3 or more fouls. The Tigers got whistled repeatedly for charging calls, something that McMahon wasn’t happy about.

“The dang block/charge is ruining the college basketball game,” McMahon said. “I'm worried that someone's gonna get hurt. Guys are getting undercut, guys are sliding and tripping guys and they call them charges.”

LSU returns home to play Wofford on Sunday at 2 p.m. and UT Arlington next Friday at 7 p.m.



