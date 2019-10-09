News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-09 08:34:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Garrett Brumfield breaks down 'Florida Hate Week,' battles in the trenches

Jerit Roser • TigerDetails
@JeritRoser
Staff

Garrett Brumfield, Florida Gator.The idea of the now-former LSU offensive lineman playing his college football in blue and orange, instead of the hometown purple and gold, seems bizarre now — even ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}