Garrett Nussmeier is the betting favorite to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy

With the 2024-2025 college football season officially coming to a close on Monday night when Ohio State took down Notre Dame in the national championship, FanDuel released some way-too-early 2025 Heisman Trophy odds, and LSU's star quarterback finds himself as the early favorite to bring home the highest individual honor in the sport.
Garrett Nussmeier, who announced he would return to LSU for the 2025 season shortly after the Tigers regular season finale, is currently the betting favorite to win the 2025 Heisman at +900 odds.
Here are the 10 players with the best betting odds to win the Heisman according to FanDuel:
LSU's week one showdown with Clemson will feature two of the top-three favorites to win the Heisman: Garrett Nussmeier and Cade Klubnik. We will also see Arch Manning and Jeremiah Smith go at each other in week one when Texas and Ohio State meet in Columbus, Ohio.
College Football has a ton of talent returning in 2025, which should not only make for an entertaining Heisman race, but an entertaining season as a whole.
