News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-08 12:59:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Garrett Nussmeier: LSU's offense is something QBs 'dream about playing in'

Julie Boudwin • TigerDetails
@Julie_Boudwin
Staff Writer

Like many of the top prospects across the country, four-star pro-style quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was watching the LSU-Texas Saturday night showdown. He called the Tigers' 45-38 win impressive."...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}