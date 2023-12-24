Garrett Nussmeier previews his first start in the ReliaQuest Bowl
Jayden Daniels' decision to opt out of the ReliaQuest Bowl and prepare of the 2024 NFL Draft means that Garrett Nussmeier will start his first game for the LSU Tigers.
We got the chance to speak to Nussmeier this week in preparation for the bowl game and asked him what it's been like to finally prepare as the starter instead of the backup, but he said his preparation hasn't been much different because he's prepared for every game as if he was the starter.
With Daniels leaving for the NFL this season, Nussmeier is the presumed starter for 2024. He's waited his turn and it seems he's finally going to reap the benefits, but heading into a new season, no one is guaranteed anything.
Nussmeier was asked if he's using this game to make a statement and to prove to the staff that he should be the starter for next season, but Nussmeier said that he doesn't think this will be a "statement game."
Brian Kelly has talked about the importance of getting to ten wins since the Tigers lost their game to Alabama earlier this year. Instead of letting three losses get to them, the team put their heads down and went to work, winning the final three games on their schedule to finish the regular season 9-3.
Nussmeier talked about the importance of getting to ten wins in back-to-back seasons and said he thinks it would be big for their program, but they've been more focused on doing everything right everyday instead of focusing on their overall record.
With the news of Daniels opting out earlier this week, we also got word that Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. were going to suit up for their final games in an LSU uniform. Not many players who are projected first or second round draft picks stick around for their bowl games, so we asked Nussmeier what it's like to have the full offensive repertoire at his disposal in his first start.
Speaking of opt-outs, Daniels is the only Tiger who is expected to opt out of the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin. In today's college football world, that's kind of crazy to think about. Usually, most teams rosters are decimated by opt outs once they get to bowl season, but not LSU.
Nussmeier says the fact that LSU only has one opt out this year shows the buy-in the players have to this program and Coach Kelly's methods.
I think every Tiger fan, including Nussmeier, is excited to see him get his first start in the purple and gold. He's been waiting three years for this moment, and while he's seen a decent amount of game action, this is the first time he'll have a game plan centered around him and a full 60 minutes to show what he's capable of.
This will be our first true glimpse of Nussmeier and it'll give us a pretty good idea of where he's at heading into 2024. It should be a great game, so make sure you don't have too much fun on New Years night, because we have an 11am kickoff the next morning.
