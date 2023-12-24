Jayden Daniels' decision to opt out of the ReliaQuest Bowl and prepare of the 2024 NFL Draft means that Garrett Nussmeier will start his first game for the LSU Tigers. We got the chance to speak to Nussmeier this week in preparation for the bowl game and asked him what it's been like to finally prepare as the starter instead of the backup, but he said his preparation hasn't been much different because he's prepared for every game as if he was the starter.

"It's been awesome. I wouldn't say it's been different in my preparation, I feel like I've tried to play my role as best I could and get ready and prepare like I was the starter. That being said, it's way different getting the reps and getting to work through everything knowing I'm going to play. I'm really excited for it. It's still the same thing, trusting my coaching, trusting my teammates and do what I'm told to do." — Garrett Nussmeier

With Daniels leaving for the NFL this season, Nussmeier is the presumed starter for 2024. He's waited his turn and it seems he's finally going to reap the benefits, but heading into a new season, no one is guaranteed anything. Nussmeier was asked if he's using this game to make a statement and to prove to the staff that he should be the starter for next season, but Nussmeier said that he doesn't think this will be a "statement game."

"It's not a statement, I know what I'm capable of and I know what I'm going to do here. I'm just going to trust my coaching, trust my teammates, do what I'm told to do and lead the offense. I wouldn't say I'm trying to make a statement or anything like that. I've been here, they know what to expect and they know the way I've worked." — Garrett Nussmeier

Brian Kelly has talked about the importance of getting to ten wins since the Tigers lost their game to Alabama earlier this year. Instead of letting three losses get to them, the team put their heads down and went to work, winning the final three games on their schedule to finish the regular season 9-3. Nussmeier talked about the importance of getting to ten wins in back-to-back seasons and said he thinks it would be big for their program, but they've been more focused on doing everything right everyday instead of focusing on their overall record.

"I think it's important, it was one of our goals and I think it'd be big for our program. For us, as a team we've been focused on the little things. Can't look at overall record and have that be your goal, it's everyday going out there and doing things right." — Garrett Nussmeier

With the news of Daniels opting out earlier this week, we also got word that Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. were going to suit up for their final games in an LSU uniform. Not many players who are projected first or second round draft picks stick around for their bowl games, so we asked Nussmeier what it's like to have the full offensive repertoire at his disposal in his first start.

"Those are guys I've been working with since we were all working with the two's and our first fall camp together, so there's chemistry there. We're all good friends, so I'm excited to get out there and play with them." — Garrett Nussmeier

Speaking of opt-outs, Daniels is the only Tiger who is expected to opt out of the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin. In today's college football world, that's kind of crazy to think about. Usually, most teams rosters are decimated by opt outs once they get to bowl season, but not LSU. Nussmeier says the fact that LSU only has one opt out this year shows the buy-in the players have to this program and Coach Kelly's methods.

"It means a lot. I think it shows the buy-in of the program, the buy-in of Coach Kelly's methods. It's our process that he always talks about and I think we've done a good job as a team growing from last year. Our record may not be as good as it was last year, but I think as a team we've made strides forward in buying into the program and doing the right things day-in and day-out." — Garrett Nussmeier