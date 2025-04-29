Garrett Nussmeier viewed as one of 2026's top quarterback prospects

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially in the books and many draft experts and fans are already looking towards the 2026 draft, which should include one of the best quarterback classes in recent memory. 2024's class, which included Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Bo Nix and others was great, but 2026 could give it a run for its money.
LSU QB1, Garrett Nussmeier, is expected to be one of, if not the top signal caller in the 2026 class. He started for the Tigers last year and had some ups and downs, but still threw for 4,000+ yards and 29 touchdowns. If he can cut down on the interceptions, he could follow in Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels's footsteps and win the Heisman Trophy.
I've seen Nussmeier mocked in a lot of different places in way-too-early mock drafts (including outside of the first round according to Bleacher Report), but oddsmakers seem to believe he has a really good shot at being the first overall pick in next year's draft.
Here are the five players with the best odds to be selected first according to DraftKings:
There are a lot of questions about whether or not Arch Manning will declare for the draft after just one season as a starter. He himself said he wants to start two years, but if he's viewed as the consensus No. 1 pick or even in the top-five, it will be hard to turn down.
Drew Allar has been Penn State's QB1 for a couple years now, and while he's flashed at times, he really hasn't put it all together consistently. He has a ton of traits that NFL scouts will love, and if he can finally put it all together throughout an entire year, he could easily go first overall.
In my opinion, Nussmeier has the best arm of the trio. He can make every throw on the field and is great at anticipating when and where a receiver will come open. He's not afraid to make a throw before his guy has made his cut or gotten past a defender. He trusts his instincts, but that has also got him in some trouble.
All three of these guys could go first overall next year, it's just all about what they show on the field in 2025. Nussmeier could give LSU their seventh top-five pick in the last eight years, and if he goes first overall, he will become the fourth Tiger to be selected with the top pick in the draft, joining Joe Burrow, Jamarcus Russell and Billy Cannon.