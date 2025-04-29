Garrett Nussmeier viewed as one of 2026's top quarterback prospects

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially in the books and many draft experts and fans are already looking towards the 2026 draft, which should include one of the best quarterback classes in recent memory. 2024's class, which included Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Bo Nix and others was great, but 2026 could give it a run for its money.

LSU QB1, Garrett Nussmeier, is expected to be one of, if not the top signal caller in the 2026 class. He started for the Tigers last year and had some ups and downs, but still threw for 4,000+ yards and 29 touchdowns. If he can cut down on the interceptions, he could follow in Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels's footsteps and win the Heisman Trophy.

I've seen Nussmeier mocked in a lot of different places in way-too-early mock drafts (including outside of the first round according to Bleacher Report), but oddsmakers seem to believe he has a really good shot at being the first overall pick in next year's draft.

Here are the five players with the best odds to be selected first according to DraftKings: