Georgia erases 20-point LSU lead, but Tigers hang on for the victory

With LSU’s 20-point lead erased and the Tigers and Georgia tied at 62 Thursday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey looked at the frowny faces in her team’s huddle.

“Guys, get those sour looks off your face,” Mulkey told her players. “So what if they tied it? You’re in control of this. We’re playing on our floor. The crowd is going to help us. Execute something here.”

Mulkey put the ball in the hands of guards Alexis Morris and Khayla Porter, the Tigers’ most creative offensive players and best free throw shooters.

And that was all that was needed as Morris and Porter combined for 11 free throws in LSU’s last 13 points as the 13th ranked Tigers emerged with a 73-67 SEC victory and a season-sweep of the 14th ranked Bulldogs.

LSU improved to 20-4 overall, 8-3 in the SEC, and is tied for third with Florida a game behind second-place Tennessee and two games behind league leader South Carolina. The Tigers have five remaining regular season games, two at home and three away starting with a trip to Texas A&M on Sunday.

Morris, Porter and Jailin Cherry combined for 65 points as the Tigers’ front-line starters Faustine Aifuwa and Autumn Newby battled foul problems.

Morris scored 26 points, including 3-of-4 3-pointers and 13 of 14 free throws. Porter added 21 points, including 12 of 16 free throws. Cherry, a stop-and-pop mid-range jumper specialist, contributed 18 points on 9-of-19 shooting.

Georgia’s only double-figure scorer was freshman reserve guard Reigan Richardson, who had 17 points including 3 of 4 3-pointers in keying the Bulldogs’ fourth-quarter run that included 4 of 6 3’s.

LSU dominated the first 2½ quarters, leading 37-21 at the half and building a 20-point lead at 48-28 with 5:48 left in the third quarter.

It didn’t matter that the Tigers got virtually no offense from its front line, even if Autumn Newby and Hannah Gusters combined for 15 rebounds.

Morris, Pointer and Cherry scored 30 of the Tigers’ first half. Cherry opened the game with a pull-up jumper and Morris ended the first half with a 25-foot 3-point buzzer beater.

LSU shot 50 percent from the field in the first quarter, and 33.3 in the second quarter. But after the Tigers took a 20-point lead with just under six minutes in the third quarter, LSU was just 1 of 4 the rest of the period while Georgia went on a 17-11 run to cut the Tigers lead to 56-45 at the end of the third period.

The Tigers missed their first six of eight field goal attempts in the final quarter. Georgia crawled back in the game because of its bench players, which provided 34 points for the night.

In the end, LSU’s 27 of 34 free throw accuracy (79.4 percent) proved to be the difference.

“There were a lot of good things that came out of this game tonight, particularly from some of our younger players," said Georgia coach Joni Taylor, whose team fell to 17-6, 6-5 in the SEC. “But we have a lot to work on, a lot of areas where we have to improve."