Georgia remains top-ranked team in both polls

The Georgia Bulldogs remained the top-ranked team in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Poll. A trio of SEC team blanket the top 12 with the Bulldogs, Alabama at #4 and Ole Miss at #12.





Associated Press Rankings

1. Georgia 7-0

2. Cincinnati 6-0

3. Oklahoma 7-0

4. Alabama 6-1

5. Ohio State 5-1

6. Michigan 6-0

7. Penn State 5-1

8. Oklahoma State 6-0

9. Michigan State 7-0

10. Oregon 5-1

11. Iowa 6-1

12. Ole Miss 5-1

13. Notre Dame 5-1

14. Coastal Carolina 6-0

15. Kentucky 6-1

16. Wake Forest 6-0

17. Texas A&M 5-2

18. N.C. State 5-1

19. Auburn 5-2

20. Baylor 6-1

21. SMU 6-0

22. San Diego State 6-0

23. Pittsburgh 5-1

24. UTSA 7-0

25. Purdue 4-2

NOTE: LSU received 2 votes in the AP Poll





USA Today Coaches Poll

1. Georgia 7-0

2. Oklahoma 7-0

3. Cincinnati 6-0

4. Alabama 6-1

5. Ohio State 5-1

6. Michigan 6-0

7. Michigan State 7-0

8. Penn State 5-1

9. Oklahoma State 6-0

10. Oregon 5-1

11. Iowa 6-1

12. Ole Miss 5-1

13. Notre Dame 5-1

14. Kentucky 6-1

15. Wake Forest 6-0

16. Coastal Carolina 6-0

17. Texas A&M 5-2

18. North Carolina State 5-1

19. SMU 6-0

20. Baylor 6-1

21. San Diego State 6-0

22. Auburn 5-2

23. Pittsburgh 5-1

24. Clemson 4-2

25. UTSA 7-0

NOTE: LSU received 2 votes in the Coaches Poll



