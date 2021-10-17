Georgia remains top-ranked team in both polls
The Georgia Bulldogs remained the top-ranked team in both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Poll. A trio of SEC team blanket the top 12 with the Bulldogs, Alabama at #4 and Ole Miss at #12.
Associated Press Rankings
1. Georgia 7-0
2. Cincinnati 6-0
3. Oklahoma 7-0
4. Alabama 6-1
5. Ohio State 5-1
6. Michigan 6-0
7. Penn State 5-1
8. Oklahoma State 6-0
9. Michigan State 7-0
10. Oregon 5-1
11. Iowa 6-1
12. Ole Miss 5-1
13. Notre Dame 5-1
14. Coastal Carolina 6-0
15. Kentucky 6-1
16. Wake Forest 6-0
17. Texas A&M 5-2
18. N.C. State 5-1
19. Auburn 5-2
20. Baylor 6-1
21. SMU 6-0
22. San Diego State 6-0
23. Pittsburgh 5-1
24. UTSA 7-0
25. Purdue 4-2
NOTE: LSU received 2 votes in the AP Poll
USA Today Coaches Poll
1. Georgia 7-0
2. Oklahoma 7-0
3. Cincinnati 6-0
4. Alabama 6-1
5. Ohio State 5-1
6. Michigan 6-0
7. Michigan State 7-0
8. Penn State 5-1
9. Oklahoma State 6-0
10. Oregon 5-1
11. Iowa 6-1
12. Ole Miss 5-1
13. Notre Dame 5-1
14. Kentucky 6-1
15. Wake Forest 6-0
16. Coastal Carolina 6-0
17. Texas A&M 5-2
18. North Carolina State 5-1
19. SMU 6-0
20. Baylor 6-1
21. San Diego State 6-0
22. Auburn 5-2
23. Pittsburgh 5-1
24. Clemson 4-2
25. UTSA 7-0
NOTE: LSU received 2 votes in the Coaches Poll